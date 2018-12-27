Campbell (nee DeGeorge), Virginia (Ginny), - 87, of Margate, passed peacefully at home surrounded by her family on Christmas morning. She was born on January 13, 1931 in Pleasantville, NJ and was a graduate of Pleasantville High School. The focus of her life was her adoring husband and raising her seven children. During her lifetime she enjoyed baking for her family, needlepointing, sewing and dancing with her husband. She was employed by Chelsea Title for many years, and volunteer at Holy Spirit High School as well as Shore Memorial Hospital. The icing on her cake was her 23 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her parents, Anna (Bucci) and Anthony DeGeorge, her brothers, Anthony, William, Louis and James DeGeorge and her sisters, Mary Mullen and Antoinette Akarman as well as her son-in-law, George A. Barbetto. She is survived by her devoted husband of 64 years, John H. Campbell. Her seven children, Nancy Campbell-Barbetto of Margate, John Campbell (Crissa), of San Diego, CA, Patrick Campbell of St. Petersburg, Fla., Suzanne Campbell-Waldele (Robert) of Stirling , NJ, Daniel Campbell (Colleen) of Margate, Diane Campbell-Kresz (Thomas) of Egg Harbor Township and Andrew Campbell (Christina) of Margate. Her sister, Anna DeGeorge-Bordelon of CT; and her 23 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, December 29th, 11:00AM at Blessed Sacrament Church, Holy Trinity Parish with a viewing beginning at 9:00AM. Burial will be followed at Holy Cross Cemetery, Mays Landing. Donations can be made in memory of Virginia to Saint Judes Childrens Hospital. Arrangements by the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, Linwood Ventnor. Condolences can be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.