Campbell, Regina D "Jeannie", - 70, of Millville, passed away November 26, 2018 suddenly. Born in Philadelphia, she had resided in North Cape May most of her life and graduated Lower Cape May Regional HS, Class of 1966. She retired as branch manager of Cape Bank in Villas, where she had worked for 32 years and a former member of Cape May Co. Chamber of Commerce. She also enjoyed playing Bingo and spending time with her family. Jeannie is survived by her husband of over 50 years, John "Jack" Campbell, children John C Campbell (Susan), Thomas Campbell, Gina-Marie Polillo (Albert), brother Thomas G. Riley (Carol Mazer), grandchildren John C Campbell Jr., Zachary Campbell, Alexis Polillo, Allyssa Campbell and Nathan Polillo. A memorial service will be held on Monday, December 17th at 11am at the Evoy Funeral Home, 3218 Bayshore Rd, N Cape May, NJ; friends may call one hour prior to service from 10am-11am. A private inurnment will be held at St. Mary's Cemetery, Cold Spring. Donations may be made to Cape May County Animal Shelter, 110 Shelter Rd, Cape May Court House, NJ 08210. Condolences can be shared at www.EvoyFuneralHome.com
