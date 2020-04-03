Campfield, John A. "Campfield" Sr., - 81, passed away peacefully at his Pleasantville home on Friday, March 27, 2020. Campfield was born March 28, 1938 in Augusta, GA to the late John H. Campfield, Sr and Cozie M. Washington. He attended the Richmond County School System in Augusta, GA. Campfield proudly served in the United States Army until his honorable discharge in 1963. He was employed with the South Jersey Transportation Authority, formerly known as the Atlantic City Expressway, as a Supervisor for approximately 27 years; retiring in September of 2000. Campfield was a member of Union Baptist Temple Church in Atlantic City and enjoyed serving as a member of the Host & Hostess Ministry. Campfield was predeceased by his parents; step-father, Fred Washington; sister, Doris Bernice Campfield-Cooper and granddaughter, Lashona Nicole Wilson. Campfield is survived by his loving wife and partner for over fifty years, Beatrice Campfield; one son, John Campfield, Jr.; four daughters, Bernice Campfield, Tenelle Walker (Timothy), Mona Johnson-Durham, and Linda DeShields (Bryant); favorable grandchildren, Kevin Campfield, Tenelle Walden, Jahlil Campfield and Jahmir Campfield; and a host of other grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, cousins and friends. In light of the worldwide coronavirus pandemic, a private interment will be held. A Memorial service will be announced at a later date. Professional services are by Serenity Funeral Home, LLC 414 South Main St, Pleasantville, NJ 08232

