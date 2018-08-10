Campo, Virginia A. "Ginny, - 86, of Absecon, NJ, passed away on Thursday, August 9, 2018, in Shore Medical Center. Ginny was born October 20, 1931, in Wabash, Indiana, to Max and Vanda (Miller) Gray. Upon graduation from Wabash High School, she traveled to Florida and on to 'America's Playground', Atlantic City, NJ., working as a waitress. A dark haired, handsome man came in for a 5-cent cup of coffee and tipped her 50 cents: the rest was history. Ginny and Fred Campo married in Penns Grove, NJ in 1955 until his death, December 20, 2014. The last few years Ginny lived at Brandall Estates in Linwood, NJ. Ginny was a well- known local artist, skilled in water color and oil painting. Playing tennis, snow skiing, reading, gardening and watching her grandchildren in their sports were her favorite past times. She was the best 'GG' to her six grandchildren, whom she loved and adored. Ginny was predeceased by her husband, Fred P. Campo, Sr., her parents, Max and Vanda Gray, her sister, Linda Wolpert, Tx., and her son-in-law, George W. Fleming. She is survived by her loving son, Fred P. Campo, Jr. (Laura), her beloved daughters, Mia Campo, and Donna McAvoy (Robert), her pride and joy grandchildren: TJ Burke, Jessie (Zach) Gannon, Todd Burke, Rob, Max, and Dan McAvoy, her adorable twin great grandchildren, Peyton and River Gannon, her brothers, David and Dan Gray, many nieces, nephews and friends. A visitation for relatives and friends will be on Saturday, August 11, 2018 from 12:00 noon to 1:00pm at St. Katharine Drexel, 6075 West Jersey Ave., Egg Harbor Township, NJ 08234, with a service to be held at 1:00pm. Interment will follow at the Atlantic County Veterans Cemetery in Estell Manor, laid to rest next to her husband. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Virginia's memory to the Alzheimer's Association, South Jersey/Delaware Valley Office, 400 Morris Ave., Suite 251, Denville, NJ 07834. To pay respects, leave condolences, and share your fondest memories of Virginia, please visit www.JeffriesandKeates.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Jeffries and Keates Funeral Home in Northfield, NJ 609-646-3400.
