Campo, Wayne Joseph, - 64, of Villas, NJ, passed away on Thursday, July 18, 2019. Born in New Orleans, LA to the late Herman and Beatrice Rachuba Campo, he moved to New Jersey in 1988. He is survived by his daughters, Crystal Campo and Stacy Campo; his grandchildren, Katrina and Nasir; and his siblings, Herman III, Michael, Claude, Darlene, Lee, Raymond, Carl, Ken, Poy, and Louie. Funeral service will be held on Thursday, July 25, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at the Radzieta Funeral Home, 9 Hand Avenue, Cape May Court House, where viewing will begin at 2:00 p.m. Interment will be private. Condolences at www.radzieta.com

