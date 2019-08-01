Canale, Edward Nicholas, Sr., - 72, of Egg Harbor Township, passed away at Atlantic City Hospital on July 29, 2019, from a sudden illness. Ed was born to Placido Charles Canale and Ruth Dawn (Biddle) Canale, on Oct 1, 1946, at Shore Memorial Hospital. He is preceded in death by his parents and recently his older brother, Frank Canale. A lifelong resident of Egg Harbor Township attending the Township Schools and graduation in 1965 from Oakcrest High School, where he played football and baseball. In 1967 he joined the Army Reserves until 1972. He loved the Phillies and the Eagles along with his fantasy football with this brothers and sons. He worked at Lenox China for a number years and then the Shore Mall where he eventually became the Manager and worked there 42 years until his retirement. He married the love of his life Charlene Cunion in 1968. The have two wonderful sons, Eddie Jr. and Tim. They loved to travel with the boys and when retired traveling with his family (especially to Florida and GatorLand). Visiting the casinos here and Delaware, and dining out to breakfast and Dinner. He loved talking politics. He was a long-time member of the Egg Harbor Township Kiwanis and continually volunteered for projects with the Atlantic County Historical Society. He will be sadly missed and loved by everyone. They broke the mold when he was born. Ed is survived by wife Charlene, sons Ed Jr, Tim, Daughter-in-law Heather (Sheehan), his beautiful grandchildren, Matthew and Madison, brothers Gary and his wife Roseann (Ricci), Charlie and his wife Maryjane (Roseman) his sister and brother in law Theresa (Cunion) and Billy Wilbert. His nieces and nephews Chrissy Wilbert, Andy Wilbert, Frank Canale and his son, Kevin Canale and his wife Alyssa (Gardner) and their children, Gina (Canale) Petersen and husband Jamie and her children, Gary Jr and Kristen (Jacques) and their daughter. His aunts Florence (Biddle) Mirgalio, Grace (Canale) Sullivan and Aggie (Canale) Loflin. With lots and lots of cousins. A visitation will be held on Monday, August 5, 2019, from 9-11am with a service at 11 am at Adams-Perfect Funeral Home, 1650 New Road in Northfield. Burial will be held at Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, a memorial donation can be made the Atlantic County Historical Society, PO Box 301, Somers Point, NJ, 08244 or the Egg Harbor Township Kiwanis, 3 Buckingham Drive, Egg Harbor Township, NJ 08234. Arrangements entrusted to and condolences may be sent to the family at www.adams-perfect.com
