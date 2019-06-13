Candidi, Americo "Ric", - 86, of North Cape May, formerly of Delaware County, PA, passed away on Monday, June 10, 2019. Born in Philadelphia, Ric has been an area resident since 1997. Ric worked as a Supplies Engineer at General Electric and Lockhead Martin, retiring after 35 years in 1998. He was a 4th Degree Member at the Knights of Columbus, Stella Maris Council #3546 in Erma, 4th Degree Assembly at Cardinal Dougherty Council #913 in Philadelphia, and St. Anthony Society of Podowa in Philadelphia. He is predeceased by his wife Letitia (2006), siblings Victoria Podgorski, John Candidi, Rose DiNicolantonio, Phyllis Christy, Josephine Capuano, and Marie Candidi. He is survived by his children James (Karen) Candidi, John (Kathy) Candidi, and Angela (Stephen) Stoccardo, 7 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren, and sister Elizabeth (James) Warrington. A service for Ric will be held 11am on Monday, June 17, 2019 at the Evoy Funeral Home, 3218 Bayshore Road, N Cape May, NJ; friends may call one hour prior to service from 10am-11am. An interment will be held at a later date at St. Mary's Cemetery. Condolences can be shared at www.EvoyFuneralHome.com.
