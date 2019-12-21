Cannon, Helen, - 87, of Galloway, NJ passed away at her residence. She was born on June 30, 1932, in Philadelphia, PA to Paul and Helen (McNamee) Steck Sr. Helen was the youngest of five children; one brother, Paul Steck and three sisters, Bernadette Norton, Ruth Steck and Joan Carty. She attended Atlantic City High School and was a member of the Atlantic City Drum and Bugle Corp., where she met her husband, Joseph Cannon Jr. Throughout her life, Helen was a wonderful mother and homemaker. She also worked as a bookkeeper, a bank clerk and an owner of Gatsby's Nightclub in Martinsburg, WV, In addition, she was a devoted wife to her beloved "Joey" for 62 years. Their marriage was filled with their love of music, song, and dance. In her more recent years, Helen was known as "the dancing lady" in Galloway. Helen is survived by three children, Wayne "Jack" Cannon, JoAnn Cannon Scarlett, and Glenn Cannon. She was blessed with 10 grandchildren, Stacey Cannon Thrush, Tyler Cannon, Caleb Cannon, Courtney Hendricks, Logan, Cannon, Ryan Rabiger, Nikki Cartwright, Cody Rabiger, Alex Scarlett, and Chris Scarlett; and 11 great-grandchildren. She brought joy and laughter to everyone she met. She will truly be missed by many. Visitation will be held on Sunday, December 22nd from 1:00 to 3:00 PM with a service at 3:00 PM at Wimberg Funeral Home, 211 E. Great Creek Rd, Galloway 609-641-0001. On Friday, December 27th, visitation will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 PM with a service at 10:00 AM on Saturday, December 28th at Osbourne Funeral Home, 425 S. Conococheague St., Williamsport, MD 21795. For condolences or directions, please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com.
Most Popular
-
Northfield pharmaceutical rep admits to health care fraud
-
CRDA, LiveNation agree to 3-year, $1.8M deal for Atlantic City beach concerts
-
N.J. passes bill letting those without documents get licenses
-
A moderate congresswoman went all-in for Trump. Her constituents think they know why.
-
Middle Township unanimous on new liquor license
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
House Cleanouts 609-652-9555 Junk Removal Service Attics-Garages-Furn. Removal Estate Liquid…
We buy any house any condition $$ Quick cash & closing for Residential/ Commercial Prope…
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.