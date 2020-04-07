Cannon, Margaret "Marge", - 82, of Villas, passed away Sunday, April 5, 2020. Marge was an extremely devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who loved her family so much. She loved baking her specialty was her apple tarts. She also enjoyed crocheting and famous for her baby blankets. Margaret is predeceased by her husband, John "Jack" (2014), and sister Theresa Sheweski. She is survived by her children, Patty (Jim), John (Sharon), and Lou (Theresa), 13 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, and sister Rita Savitsky. Services will be privately held. Interment will be held at St. Mary's Cemetery, Cape May, NJ. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, call a friend. Condolences can be shared at www.EvoyFuneralHome.com.
