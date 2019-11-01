Cannusci, Luigia (Gina), - 88, of Egg Harbor Township, NJ passed peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Thursday, October 31, 2019. Born October 28, 1931 in Campofiorito, Sicily. One of eight children. Gina immigrated to New York in 1966 and relocated to South Jersey in 1971. Gina & her husband were founders of the Original Jo Jo's Pizza in Atlantic City. She enjoyed baking, gardening, sewing and time spent with her grandchildren and family. Predeceased by her husband, Antonino, of 56 years, her brothers Francesco (Giuseppina) & Giorgio (Lucia) Vetrano, her sister Nina (Mario) Cannuscio & her son-in-law, John Labroli III. She is survived by her four children, Vincenzo (Maria) Cannuscio, Eduardo (Bambi) Cannuscio, Anna (Rick) Smith & Domenica Labroli. She will be sadly missed by her grandchildren, Gina (Dan) Jost, Anthony Cannuscio (Rachael Jordan), Juliano (Amanda) Cannuscio, Cristina (Steve) Freund, Domenico Cannuscio (Nicole Flannagan), Marc Smith, Francesca Cannuscio, John Labroli, Eliana Labroli, her sisters, Lucia, Josephine, Rita, & Margherita, family in Italy and many loving friends. A public viewing will be held from 9am until the time of mass at 11am at Our Lady of Sorrows Church, Linwood NJ on Saturday, November 2, 2019. Entombment will take place following at Holy Cross Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to and condolences can be left for the family at Adams-Perfect.com. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the alzheimer's association.
Most Popular
-
Heroin found in candy bag at Middle Township Trunk or Treat, police say
-
EHT company starts fundraiser for family of employee killed in fatal crash
-
All eyes on Van Drew and his 'no' vote on impeachment
-
Arena Football League teams suspend operations, Blackjacks' future unclear
-
EHT school board introduces policy on transgender student rights
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
promotion
Click to submit your candidate bio and photo to be included in our upcoming General Election Voter Guide
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
RJHK CONSTRUCTION All your construction needs with one call. Owner John Keen on-site on all …
PLAN A CRUISE MONTH IN OCT. 2019! Now is the time to deposit next years cruise! Best Selecti…
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.