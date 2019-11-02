Cannuscio, Luigia (Gina), - 88, of Egg Harbor Township, NJ passed peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Thursday, October 31, 2019. Born October 28, 1931 in Campofiorito, Sicily. One of eight children. Gina immigrated to New York in 1966 and relocated to South Jersey in 1971. Gina & her husband were founders of the Original Jo Jo's Pizza in Atlantic City. She enjoyed baking, gardening, sewing and time spent with her grandchildren and family. Predeceased by her husband, Antonino, of 56 years, her brothers Francesco (Giuseppina) & Giorgio (Lucia) Vetrano, her sister Nina (Mario) Cannuscio & her son-in-law, John Labroli III. She is survived by her four children, Vincenzo (Maria) Cannuscio, Eduardo (Bambi) Cannuscio, Anna (Rick) Smith & Domenica Labroli. She will be sadly missed by her grandchildren, Gina (Dan) Jost, Anthony Cannuscio (Rachael Jordan), Juliano (Amanda) Cannuscio, Cristina (Steve) Freund, Domenico Cannuscio (Nicole Flanagan), Marc Smith, Francesca Cannuscio, John Labroli, Eliana Labroli, her sisters, Lucia, Josephine, Rita, & Margherita, family in Italy and many loving friends. A public viewing will be held from 9am until the time of mass at 11am at Our Lady of Sorrows Church, Linwood NJ on Saturday, November 2, 2019. Entombment will take place following at Holy Cross Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to and condolences can be left for the family at Adams-Perfect.com. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the alzheimer's association.
