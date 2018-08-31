Canova, Susan Anne, - 59, of Atlantic City, passed away Saturday, August 25, 2018, at her residence. She was born August 13, 1959, in Wilmington, Delaware to Irene Webster and John A. Lamiet. She was employed by Harrah's Atlantic City as an LPN. Before working at Harrah's, Susan was employed as an LPN at local nursing homes in Northfield and Somers Point throughout most of her career. Susan had a true passion for her patients with Alzheimer's and Dementia. Susan is predeceased by: her parents; her life-time partner, Ronnie K. Hill. Susan is survived by: children, Denise, Jude and Bianca Canova; her one and only beloved granddaughter, Isabella Lee; brother, John Lamiet; nephews, David and Jimmy; and a host of other family and friends who will miss her dearly. Memorial services will be 5PM Saturday, September 1, 2018, Greenidge Funeral Home, 301 Absecon Boulevard, Atlantic City, where friends may call from 4PM. Condolences may be left at www.greenidgefuneralhones.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.