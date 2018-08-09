Cantz, Marion H. (Hitchon), - 81, of Green Creek, NJ, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 7, 2018. Born to the late Wilton and Mildred (Reed) Hitchon, on February 24, 1937, Marion grew up in Philadelphia, PA, where she graduated from Germantown High School in 1955. Marion enjoyed fishing from the surf of the beach. She had a great love of dogs, specifically her many Labradors. She also enjoyed the love and time spent with her family, who lived close by in Green Creek. Marion is pre-deceased by her loving husband of 52 years, Charles R. Cantz as well as her daughter Robin Lee McLoughlin (Jack). She is survived by her son C. Robert Cantz II (Joy), daughter Cindy Stocker (Clint), and grandchildren; Mandy Smearman (Steve), Suzanne Schumann (Bruce), Craig Stocker, Jared Cantz, Paige Cantz, and great grandson Luke Smearman, and her sister Eleanor Smith. A visitation will be held Friday, August 10, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. followed by a service at 11:00 a.m. at Radzieta Funeral Home, 9 Hand Ave., Cape May Court House, NJ 08210. In lieu of flowers, Marion wished donations to be made to Lab Rescue of the L.R.C.P. Inc. at www.lab-rescue.org.
