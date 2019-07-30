Cantz, Riky C., - 48, of Egg Harbor City, passed away peacefully at home after a long illness with kidney disease. Born in Atlantic City, he was a lifelong Egg Harbor City resident. Riky retired from the Egg Harbor Police Department as a Sergeant after 24 years of service. He currently works as a 911 communications dispatcher for Galloway Township. Riky was a former member of the Egg Harbor Vol. Rescue Squad. He was a Lifetime Member of the Galloway Twp. Rescue Squad where he is an EMT. He was predeceased by his father, Joseph John Cantz and his grandparents, Sam and Kathryn Sbarra. Riky is survived by his three children, Megan L. Cantz of Harrisburg, PA; Justin A. Cantz of Egg Harbor and Kaeden G. Cantz of Galloway; his mother, Terri L. Cantz (nee Sbarra) of Egg Harbor, his brother Kyle Cantz of Egg Harbor and his nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Funeral Services will be held Friday, August 2, 2019 12:00pm at the Carnesale Funeral Home, 202 S. Third St., Hammonton, where a visitation will be held from 10:00 am - 12:00 pm. Burial will follow in Greenmount Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations to the Cantz family would be greatly appreciated. (www.carnesalefuneralhome.com)
