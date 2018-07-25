Capaldo, Ruth A., - 86, of The Fountains of Cedar Parke, Atco, NJ, (formerly of Smithfield RI, Mullica Hill, and Fords, NJ), the daughter of the late Catherine (Patterson) and Joseph Herbster, passed away peacefully on July 23, 2018. Ruth was born and raised in Elizabeth, NJ and is predeceased by her husband of 63 years, Robert J. Capaldo, Jr., son Robert R. Capaldo, Sr., and her siblings Joseph, Robert, and Irene. Ruth is survived by her daughter Ruth C. Arnold (Mark), granddaughter Joy L., daughter-in-law Joan Capaldo, and grandchildren Robbie and Juliette. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Ruth was a devoted wife, dedicated stay-at-home Mom, and doting Grandmother. She enjoyed her busy days shuttling Rob and Ruthie to their various activities, especially Ruthie's years of ballet lessons and recitals and Rob's various sporting events. She was a participating member of the Catholic Church. Ruth was an avid bingo player, a Patriots fan, enjoyed going to the casino, raising dogs, and spending time with her family and friends. A visitation will be held on Friday, July 27 from 9:30-11 AM at St. Bernard's RC Church, Pennsylvania Ave., Dorothy with a celebratory Mass at 11 AM. Burial will be private. (Info and condolences: www.boakesfuneralhome.com)
