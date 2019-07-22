Capelli, Joanna, - 75, of Murfreesboro and formerly of Hammonton, passed away peacefully at her residence on Monday, July 15, 2019. Born and raised in Hammonton, Joanna moved to Murfreesboro in 2006. She was predeceased by her devoted and loving parents, Anna and Joseph J. Capelli, Sr. and her sister Elizabeth Jane Hoopes. Joanna is survived by her brothers, Joseph Capelli, Jr. (Geneva), Robert Capelli (Linda) all of Orlando, FL; her sisters, Maria Clark (George) of Evergreen, CO; Catherine Viers (Jeffrey) and Patricia Capelli all of Murfreesboro, TN; her brother in law, Gene Hoopes of Hammonton; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Joanna was loving, kind, and thoughtful. She always remembered her loved ones' birthdays and enjoyed making sweet cards. She loved going to church, riding her bike, and being with family. She looked forward to participating in Special Olympics every Spring. Joanna was an unforgettable person who touched hearts and made everyone laugh. A viewing will be held Thursday, July 25, 2019, from 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM at St. Mary of Mt. Carmel Parish, Church of St. Anthony of Padua, 285 Route 206, Hammonton, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 AM. Burial will follow in Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Hammonton. Memorial donations may be made to Stones River Center, 3350 Memorial Blvd., Murfreesboro, TN 37129 or to Special Olympics 1 Eunice Kennedy Shriver Way Lawrenceville, NJ 08648.

