Capille, Patricia M. (Pat), - 84, of Egg Harbor Township, passed away at home on January 4th, 2020. Pat was born on June 14th, 1935, in Pleasantville NJ. She lived her childhood in Northfield NJ, then met the love of her life at age 18, Richard Capille SR. They got married on October 15th, 1955. Pat was a stay at home wife/mom for many years till she started working for AkPharma inc for the next 15 years. She loved to play bingo, travel, cook & bake. She is survived by her husband of 64 years, Richard Capille sr. Her three children, Holly, Bob jr, & Brian. Her three grandchildren, Larry jr, Lori & Ashley. And her 5 great-grandchildren, Larry 3, Aubrey, Ava, Lucas & Brooklyn. And many nieces, nephews & great friends. She was loved by all who knew her. Burial will be at the convince of the family. The family would greatly appreciate donations to Samaritan Hospice at 5 Eves Drive, Suite 300, Marlton, NJ 08053.
