Capille, Richard (Bob/Rich) Jr., - 61, of Absecon, Passed away suddenly on march 7th, 2020. Bob is survived by his daughter Lori (Steve), his three grandchildren Ava, Lucas & Brooklyn. His father Richard Capille Sr. His sister Holly & her two kids Larry & Ashley. His brother Brian. And many cousins. Bob had a great love for fishing and would fish as often as he could. He loved sharing his stories and experiences with everyone he ran into and would help anyone anyway he could. He always had a smile for everyone. He will be extremely missed by all who loved and knew him. He is preceded in death by his mother Patricia. Services are at the convince of the family. Arrangements entrusted to Adams-Perfect Funeral Home inc.
