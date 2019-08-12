Capone, Frank B., - 84, Beloved husband to Barbara for 48 years, father to Andrea, Dan and Michael, grandfather to Dana, Devin and Alec and friend to many, passed away on August 6th, 2019. Resident of Rio Grande, NJ and formerly of Anglesea, NJ and Delaware County, PA. Frank was an awarded Certified Real Estate Broker for 60 years. He served as County and State President of the Pennsylvania Association of Realtors and was a prominent lecturer. He dedicated his life to Christ and worshiped and served at St. Simeon's by the Sea Episcopal Church. Relatives and friends will be received on Friday (Aug. 16th) from 10am until 10:50am in St. Simeon's By the Sea Church, 2502 Central Ave., N. Wildwood, NJ where Frank's memorial ceremony will follow and begin at 11am. Interment of his ashes will be in the church's memorial garden. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to St. Simeon's Church or St. Patrick's Boathouse, Ardmore, PA. (Spilker Funeral Home, Cape May) info and condolences: spilkerfuneralhome.com
