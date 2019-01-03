Capozzi, Amelia "Millie", - 90, of Newfield, passed away on Monday, December 31, 2018. She was born in Franklin Township to the late Gaetano and Antoinette Capozzi, where she remained a lifelong resident. Millie was Co-owner with her siblings of Capozzi Farms and Co-founder of the Capozzi Family Foundation which was a great contributor to the Deborah Heart and Lung Hospital, The Twp. of Franklin, The Newfield Library, and the Order of the Franciscan Nuns of Glassboro. Millie was a compassionate person who showed love and generosity to all with her gentle and giving nature. She will be remembered with love by many cousins, friends she called family, and by everyone she touched. She was predeceased by her brothers, Lawrence and Frank and her sisters, Lucy "Lulu" and Edith Capozzi. A church visitation will be held on Saturday, January 5, 2018 from 8:45am to 9:45am followed by a funeral mass at 10am from Our Lady Of The Blessed Sacrament - Church Of Saint Rose Of Lima, 104 Catawba Avenue, Newfield. Entombment will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Vineland. ARRANGEMENTS are under the supervision of Rone Funeral Service, 1110 East Chestnut Avenue, Vineland, NJ 08360. Donations in memory of Millie may be made to: Our Lady Of The Blessed Sacrament Parish, 104 Catawba Avenue, Newfield, NJ 08344. To send online condolences please visit our website at www.RONEFUNERALSERVICE.com
