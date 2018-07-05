Cappuccio, Dawn M., - 50, of Hammonton, passed away peacefully with her family by her side at home on Monday, July 2, 2018 after a courageous battle. Born in Hammonton she was raised in Elwood and has lived in Hammonton for sixteen years. Dawn had worked for Atlantic Sweetner in Folsom as a customer service representative for many years. She enjoyed cooking and spending time with family and friends. She was predeceased by her brother David Wescoat. She is survived by her husband, Joseph F. Cappuccio II and his son, Joseph F. Cappuccio III (Katie) , her parents Chester and Nancy Wescoat, her brother Chester Wescoat Jr., two sisters, Debbie Dore and Tammy Jordan, her mother in law Gloria Cappuccio, her sister in law Paula Cappuccio, two brothers in law Robert Cappuccio (Jackie), Stephen Cappuccio (Linda), her grandson, Luca Cappuccio, her best friend who was like a sister to her Shannon Seidel, and her loving dog Geno who was like a son to her. A visitation will be held on Saturday, July 7, 2018 from 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM at St. Anthony of Padua R.C. Church, 285 Route 206 in Hammonton, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 AM. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Jude's Children's Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or to the Humane Society of Atlantic County 1401 Absecon Blvd., Atlantic City, NJ 08401. Arrangements by the Carnesale Funeral Home, www.carnesalefuneralhome.com.
