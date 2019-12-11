Cappuccio, James N. Jr, - 62, of Hammonton, NJ passed away Thursday, December 5, 2019. Born in Camden, NJ Jimmy was a Hammonton resident all his life. He worked as a dishwasher for various casinos in Atlantic City and last worked at the St. Joseph School in Hammonton. He is survived by a son Thomas Cappuccio and sister Cathy Lee Cappuccio. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Service Saturday, December 14, 2019, 11 AM at the Landolfi Funeral Home 237 Bellevue Ave. Hammonton. A Visitation will be held from 10:30 -11 AM prior to the service. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery Hammonton. Condolences: www.landolfihammonton.com

