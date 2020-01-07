Capriotti, Patrica (Janes), - 89, of Beach Haven, New Jersey, died Sunday, January 5th. She is predeceased by her ex-husband John and her companion and best friend of over 25 years, John Ertel. Pat is also predeceased by her children David and Ann Their (Dave). She is survived by children Beth (John), Terry, Stephen (Dianne), John (Tara), Tricia and 8 grandchildren. Pat was born in Akron, Ohio and grew up in Langhorne. She then raised her family in Bensalem before moving over 25 years ago to Beach Haven. Her full life was committed to her children and grandchildren, the game of bridge and her love of Long Beach Island. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St Francis Assisi, 4700 Long Beach Blvd., Long Beach Township, NJ on Saturday, January 11th at 12 noon preceded by visitation in the church from 11:30 until Mass. Internment is private. In lieu of flowers and in honor of Pat's love of reading and her lifelong ability to disappear into a good book, donations may be made to The Beach Haven Library, 247 N Beach Ave., Beach Haven, NJ 08008.
