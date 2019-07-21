CARAAN, RODOLFO B. "Rudy", - 80, of Marlton, NJ, passed away peacefully on July 16, 2019 at age 80. Rudy was born Manila, Philippines and received his B.S. Degree in Engineering from FEATI University. He later moved to New Jersey where he retired from Lockheed Martin after 26 years. He enjoyed fishing, tennis, playing Pac-man, and singing, especially to his grandson. Beloved husband of 43 years to Ursula Caraan (nee Palod). Loving father of Rudy Caraan (Antoinette) and Cheryl Caraan (Ward Williams). Devoted grandfather of Zane. Dear brother of Rufe Reveche, Susan Faulkner, and Sally Canilao. Rodolfo's family will Celebrate his life with a private family gathering. Arrangements by the Gormley Funeral Home LLC, AC
