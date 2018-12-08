Cardile, Doris Elizabeth, - 98, of Wildwood Crest, NJ, passed away on Tuesday, December 4, 2018. Born in Atlantic City to the late Knute Arvid and Verna Edna Sowers Aspenberg, she was a lifetime resident of the area. She worked as a secretary at Crest Memorial School in Wildwood Crest. Mrs. Cardile is survived by her son, Leroy S. Cardile (Barbara); her daughter, Susan Marie Hyatt (Guy); her grandchildren, William Robert Gallagher and Sara Aspen Cardile; her great grandson, William Oliver Gallagher; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Santo "Sam" Lawrence Cardile; and her siblings, John A. Aspenberg, Leroy Aspenberg, Ruth Somers, and Phyllis Conover. Memorial services will be held at a later date. The family is grateful for the care and support given to Doris and the family by Visiting Angels and Holy Redeemer Hospice. Memorial donations may be made to Visiting Angels, 110 Roosevelt Blvd #109, Marmora, NJ 08223 or Holy Redeemer Hospice, 1801 Route 9 North, Swainton, NJ 08210. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
