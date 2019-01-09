Cardy, John, - 68, of Vineland, passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 6, 2019 after an extended illness, surrounded by his loving family. John was raised in Camden County and attended Woodlynne Grammar Schools, graduating from Cherry Hill High School West. He was employed as a bartender by Harrah's Marina Casino for 38 years. He was an avid fisherman and in the early 70's was a member of Cook E Jar Band as their bass player. He enjoyed working in his garden and home doing remodeling projects. John is predeceased by his father, Fred Cardy, his mother Jean, sister Janice Marone and brother, Fred. He is survived by his loving wife Geri (Berti) Cardy. He is also survived by a daughter Dorina Cardy, grandson Alex Lovas, Stepson William Lee (Regina), Aunt Grace Nasife, cousins Tom Nasife, Samuel Nasife, Marlene Girgente, and nephew Joe Dimonte. He is also survived by his extended family: The Berti Family Nick and Patty, Nicholas, Richard, and Darcie, Jean and the Gross family, Judy Rodriguez, Randy and Deanna Hughes, Scott and Chere Collins, and Mary Jane Harris, who have been with us every step of this sad journey. Please join to celebrate John's life on Tuesday, January 15, from 3-5 PM at the Boakes Funeral Home, 6050 Main St., Mays Landing, where reflections will be shared at 5 PM. Interment will be private. A special thanks to all the Hospice Care staff who cared for John during his illness. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Compassionate Care Hospice, 518 South Shore Rd., Marmora, NJ 08223. (Info and condolences: www.boakesfuneralhome.com)
