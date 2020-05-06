Carelli, Darin Anthony, - suddenly, on the third of May 2020 our beautiful son Darin 24 years of age, who came to us a failure to thrive newborn baby, but was soon made healthy with a lot of hard work by his mom Barbara, thrive as he did growing into a handsome, lanky, 6'4", young man. A young man who always seemed to be ready to make light out of most complicated situations somehow softening their impact. A natural talent on the soccer field he impressed many who watched him play. His education in the Linwood school system including Mainland Regional High School helped him with his many associations with friends and elders. He could always leave our family with warm and fuzzy feelings when he turned on his charm. He left us now to meet up with his sister Ann Marie, and brother David, and join in a trio of voices to honor our God for eternity. His Mother and Father will try to carry on in the tradition of Darin who always seemed to have a smile for all. He leaves Barbara his Mom, and Bud his Dad, along with his sister Amanda, and brothers John, and Sam, plus a biological family which he was connected with. Please in lieu of flowers you may want to instead grab your children and give them a big hug, for them, for you, and for our precious Darin. Service will be immediate, family only, Thank you. To leave condolences, pay respects or share a special memory of Darin please visit www.jeffriesandkeates.com. Arrangements entrusted to Jeffries and Keates Funeral Home 609-646-3400.
To plant a tree in memory of Darin Carelli as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
This hardcover collector's book is available now! Order your copy today
