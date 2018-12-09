Carew, John G. "Jack", - 79, of Palermo, NJ passed away on Thursday, December 6, 2018 at his home. Jack is survived by his wife Eileen of 56 years, daughter Bonnie (Robert) Wirth and son John (Merritt) Carew, grandchildren Jake, Aidan and Finnegan, sister Joyce (Richard) Newton and many loving nieces, nephews and extended family and his sister in law, Dorothy. He is preceded in death by his mother Dorothy and his brothers James and Robert. Jack was born December 31st, 1938 in Ocean City, NJ. He graduated from Ocean City High School in 1956. After high school Jack served in the U.S. Army as part of a M.A.S.H. unit based out of Fort Sam Houston in San Antonio. After leaving the Military, Jack began his career as an Optician in Atlantic City and in 1966 opened Carew Optical which became a fixture in Ocean City for 50 Years. Jack was a long time member and President of the Ocean City Lions Club where he took great pride in the Lions Eyeglasses donation program. Jack enjoyed spending time with his family and friends and especially time spent with his grandchildren. Jack worked hard, cared about everyone and loved his Eagles and Phillies! We would like to express our gratitude to the caregivers, Trish, Geraldo and the nurses from Heartland Hospice. A celebration of life service will be held on Monday afternoon at three o'clock from The Godfrey Funeral Home of Palermo, 644 South Shore Road, Palermo, NJ where friends may call from two o'clock until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, we ask that in Jack's name a donation is made to Beacon Animal Rescue, 701 Butter Road, Ocean View, NJ 08230. Beaconanimalrescue.org/donate/. For condolences to the family, visit www.godfreyfuneralhome.com.
