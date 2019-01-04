Carey, Francis T. "Jinx", - 49, of Marmora, NJ passed away on Tuesday, January 1, 2019. Born in Philadelphia, PA, he was formerly of Norristown, PA and a resident of Marmora, NJ for 20 years. He was the owner and operator of Carey-On Paint in Marmora, NJ. Surviving are his mother, Elsie Carey of Seaville, NJ, two brothers, Thomas J. Carey, III of Beesley's Point, NJ, Chris T. Carey (Lisa) of Haddonfield, NJ, three nephews, Sean, Mike, Matt and a niece, Maya. A Service of Memory and Love will be offered Monday morning at 11 o'clock from The Godfrey Funeral Home of Palermo, 644 South Shore Road, Palermo, NJ where friends may call from ten o'clock until the time of service. Burial is private. For condolences to the family, visit www.godfreyfuneralhome.com.
