Carey, Kathleen H., - 70, of Hamilton Twp., passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 6, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. She was one of seven children born to George and Lillian (Deputy) Anderson and was born and raised in Lindenwold, NJ. She graduated from Overbrook Regional High School in 1967. In 1977 she married Albert Carey, in what would be a 42-year marriage and is survived by him and her three loving children, Jennifer Pullman, Steven Carey, Lisa Carey, beautiful grandchildren Brandon and Sloane, as well as numerous family and friends. Kathleen lived in the Weymouth Section of Hamilton Township and spent most of her career as an administrative assistant with the Internal Revenue Service in the Mays Landing office. She was a loving mother and devoted wife as well as being an avid bowler. A viewing will be held from 4-6 pm at Boakes Funeral Home, 6050 Main Street, Mays Landing, NJ (08330), followed by services at 6pm. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made in Kathleen's name to the Disabled American Veterans Charity. https://www.dav.org/. Info. & Condolences at www.boakesfuneralhome.com

