Carey, Kathleen H., - 70, of Hamilton Twp., passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 6, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. She was one of seven children born to George and Lillian (Deputy) Anderson and was born and raised in Lindenwold, NJ. She graduated from Overbrook Regional High School in 1967. In 1977 she married Albert Carey, in what would be a 42-year marriage and is survived by him and her three loving children, Jennifer Pullman, Steven Carey, Lisa Carey, beautiful grandchildren Brandon and Sloane, as well as numerous family and friends. Kathleen lived in the Weymouth Section of Hamilton Township and spent most of her career as an administrative assistant with the Internal Revenue Service in the Mays Landing office. She was a loving mother and devoted wife as well as being an avid bowler. A viewing will be held from 4-6 pm at Boakes Funeral Home, 6050 Main Street, Mays Landing, NJ (08330), followed by services at 6pm. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made in Kathleen's name to the Disabled American Veterans Charity. https://www.dav.org/. Info. & Condolences at www.boakesfuneralhome.com
Breaking
Most Popular
-
Police: Falling tree branch killed girl, 3, at South Jersey campground
-
A child touched an electrified railing at a Maryland resort. The family's life has been upended.
-
18-year-old Atlantic City woman fatally shot
-
Six charged in alleged drug ring in Atlantic City
-
'Jersey Shore' cast coming to Atlantic City this weekend
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
promotion
Click to submit your candidate bio and photo to be included in our upcoming General Election Voter Guide
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
House Cleanouts 609-652-9555 Junk Removal Service Attics-Garages-Furn. Removal Estate Liquid…
Mission A Landscaping Yard Cleanup, Trimming, Mulch, Cuts, Tree Bush Removal, Sprinkler Repa…
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.