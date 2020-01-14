Carey, Patricia A. (nee Phillips), - 80, of Galloway, NJ formerly of West Chester, PA, and Ocean City, NJ passed away surrounded by her family on Monday, January 13, 2020, at Atlanticare. She was born in Bryn Mawr, PA and raised in Ardmore, PA. Patricia loved being with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She had a love for the "Seashore". She is predeceased by her parents, Charles and Catherine (Reilly) Gallagher; sister, Edwina Gallagher; and husband, Bernard P. Carey. Patricia is survived by her children, Mary Leigh (Ernie) Huggard, Jay (Maureen) Phillips, Judeth (Griggs) Levy, Todd (Trish) Phillips, and Paige (John) Grubb; her 20 grandchildren, her two great-grandchildren; her siblings, David (Sydney) Reilly, Richard (Linda) Gallagher, Wayne (Karen) Gallagher, and Faith (John) Stewart; many nieces and nephews; and her beloved dog, Shadow. A gathering will be held on Thursday, January 16th from 10:00 to 11:00 AM with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM at Our Lady of Sorrows, 724 Maple Ave, Linwood, NJ. Burial will be private. Arrangements have been entrusted to Wimberg Funeral Home, 211 E. Great Creek Rd, Galloway 609-641-0001. For condolences, please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Patricia's name may be made to the charity of your choice.
