Carfagno, Alexander J., Sr., - 67, of Atlantic City, passed away on 4/10/2019 in the hospital. He was born in Philadelphia before he became a lifelong resident of Atlantic City. He is survived by 4 sons 5 grandchildren and 6 siblings. Memorial services are private.
