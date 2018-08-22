Carfagno, Leanora "Lee", - 80, of Atlantic City, and recently, Egg Harbor Township, passed away peacefully at Univ. of Penn on Thursday, August 16, 2018. She was born on March 13, 1938 in Philadelphia. She then lived in Woodbury Heights and resided in Atlantic City for the last 40 years. Lee had many jobs over the years, including running construction sites, working with real estate offices, along with having her own cleaning business. Currently she was a supervisor at A.C. Convention Center and was employed by Resorts Casino. Lee was an active member and supporter of Guilda's Club, Sons of Italy, the Red Hats, Moose Club, her special Cousins Club, and a variety of clubs with her girlfriends. Lee was an amazing woman and more than anything she treasured spending time with her family and friends, she loved cooking for ALL of them. She has a way of making everyone feel like family. Surviving are her beloved sister, Jeanie (Babe); son, Joseph (Sharon); daughter, Michele (Bart); son, Ralph (Christine); grandchildren, Joey (Rachel), Christi, Gina (Bobby), Jack, A.J., and Gia; great-grandchildren, Anastasia, Emma, Paige, and Knoxley. A Mass to Celebrate Lee's life will be held at 11am, with a visitation from 9:30-11am on Monday, August 27th at St. Katharine Drexel Church, 6077 West Jersey Ave, Egg Harbor Township. The family request in lieu of flowers, donations be made in Lee's memory to Guilda's Club, www.gildasclubsouthjersey.org. Arrangements by the George H Wimberg Funeral Home, Linwood Ventnor. Condolences may be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com
