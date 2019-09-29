Carley, William A., - 88, of Cape May Court House, NJ, Garden Lake Park, embarked upon an eternal camping trip on September 20, 2019 after a long illness. Born October 20, 1930 in Philadelphia to William B. and Elsie (Giles) Carley, he grew up in Kensington, graduated from Northeast High School in 1949 then married Lorraine Liebert in 1950. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War as a Staff Sergeant in the motor pool. He and Lorraine bought a home in Juniata Park where they raised their 2 children. He was a renowned Diesel Mechanic for over 40 years with Brockway Motor Company and Signal Delivery Service. He was a long-time member of the American Legion and Elks. He and Lorraine loved to spend time camping, especially in and around the Poconos, every chance they could. They retired to the South Jersey shore in 1997. He is survived by his son William J. Carley of Jim Thorpe, PA., daughter Lisa Carley of Washington State, grandson William T. (Christine) Carley of Philadelphia, and brother Harry J. (Kass) Carley of Naples, Florida. He was predeceased by his beloved wife of 63 years, Lorraine (Liebert) Carley, in 2012. He will always be remembered for his masterful impersonation of Jackie Gleeson's "And Awaaay We Go". We will forever miss you and your wonderful sense of humor. A memorial mass will be held on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Angels Church, 35 East Mechanic St., Cape May Court House, NJ, 08210. Interment will take place at the Cape May County Veterans Cemetery, 127 Crest Haven Road, Cape May Court House, NJ 08210. In lieu of flowers a contribution in his memory can be made to Holy Redeemer Hospice of New Jersey or Our Lady of Angels Church. The family wishes to thank North Cape Center and Holy Redeemer Hospice for their care and compassion during their father's last days. Condolences at www.radzieta.com.
