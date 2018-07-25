Carlin, Marie J. "Merry", - 62, of Marmora, NJ, passed away with her family by her side on Monday, July 23, 2018 in Autumn Lake Nursing Center, Ocean View, NJ. Born in Philadelphia, Pa she was a graduate of Lower Merion High School and has been a longtime area resident. Merry was predeceased by her parents: William and Bernadette (nee Marlin) Carlin, her daughter: Tara Wagner and brother: Patrick Carlin. Surviving are her husband: Dennis Welsh, daughter: Angela (Kenneth) Bailey, three sisters: Bernadette Bazzara, Terri Walsh, Jacquie Barney, brothers: William Carlin, Dennis Carlin and three grandchildren: Kristalyn, Elizabeth and Kenny, Jr. A Memorial Mass of Resurrection will be offered Thursday, July 26, 2018 at 11 o'clock from Church of the Resurrection of St. Maximilan Kolbe Parish, 200 West Tuckahoe Road, Marmora, NJ where friends may call from 10 o'clock until time of Mass. Burial will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to Multiple Sclerosis Society, Delaware Valley Chapter, 30 South 17th Street, Suite 800, Philadelphia, Pa 19103. Condolences may be left at www.godfreyfuneralhome.com
