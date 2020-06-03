Carlone, Rev. Carmen A., - 77, of Galloway, NJ, Rev. Carmen Anthony Carlone, 77, of Galloway, NJ, retired priest of the Diocese of Camden, passed away on Friday, May 29th, 2020 with loved ones by his side. Loving son of the late Corradino and Pearl Carlone. Brother of Dominic Carlone of Louisiana and survived by many nieces, nephews and friends. Fr. Carmen was ordained a priest on December 19, 1969 in Rome. In his priestly ministry to the People of God, Fr. Carlone served in many parishes including St. Ann, St. Stephen, St. Francis of Assisi, St. Mary, Our Lady of Mt. Carmel and St. Joseph. Fr. Carlone retired February 6, 2010. Fr. Carmen served as County Pro-life Coordinator / Upper Camden County, Inter-Parochial Board, Priests Council, Presbyterial Council Spiritual Director - New Vision Group, Vineland, Regional Moderator Vineland Region, Spiritual Moderator for Separated and Divorced and Dean Of Central Deanery. Fr. Carmen served as Chaplain for St. Francis Hospital in Trenton, NJ from 2010 to present. Due to current restrictions, interment at St. Joseph Cemetery in Woodstown, NJ will be held privately for his family. A public memorial mass will be held when the current restrictions are lifted. www.adamsfuneralhome.org
