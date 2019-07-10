Carlson, Jeffrey R. "Jeff", - 77, of Vineland, passed away on Friday evening in the Millville Center, Millville, NJ after being seriously ill the past few months. Jeff was born in Philadelphia, raised in Dorothy and was a longtime Vineland resident. He was the son of the late Albert E. & Peggy Anne (Tummon) Carlson. He was predeceased by his wife Margaret & brother Michael D. Carlson. Jeff was involved in the automotive industry most of his life. Before his health failed he worked as a manager with his son at Auto Xpress in Vineland. He had previously been employed at Mr. Robert's and O-I Glass Co. He was a member of the Central Baptist Church, Millville. Jeff enjoyed visiting Atlantic City and was an avid reader. Jeff is survived by 2 sons; Kevin & wife Jennifer, Ronald, 3 granddaughters; Kaylee, Jenna & Lea, 1 sister: Linda E. Mink as well as several cousins, nieces & nephews. Relatives & friends will be received on Saturday, July 13, 2019, from 10:00 to 11:30 AM at the Pancoast Funeral Home, 676 S. Main Rd., Vineland, NJ where his funeral service will be conducted at 11:30 AM. Burial will follow in the Laurel Memorial Park, Tilton Rd., Egg Harbor Twp. NJ. For those who wish, memorial contributions may be made to the Central Baptist Church, 9 N. Second St., Millville, NJ 08332. To e-mail condolences & or tributes, please visit www.pancoastfuneralhome.com

