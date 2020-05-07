Carman, David E., - 89, of Egg Harbor Township, and in recent years Egg Harbor Care Center, lost his fight with the Coronavirus May 1, 2020. Dave was the kindest, most gentle soul. Everyone loved him when they met him. He would literally give up the shirt on his back, if you needed it, and do so with his million-dollar smile. David loved his family, sports and reading westerns. As a young man, he was active in playing, at a semi-pro level, baseball and football for the Pleasantville A's, and the Pleasantville Jokers. David worked a total of 52 years. The last two decades of his work-life, he was employed by the Somers Point Board of Education David was predeceased by his wife of 65 years, Vera. He is survived by his daughter Dianne (Mark) Spatz; his grandson, Matt (Crista) Cunningham; and his great-grandchildren, Mason and Myla. No service will be held due to Covid-19. Pa, you'll be greatly missed, and you are so loved by all. Arrangements entrusted and condolences can be left for the family at Adams-Perfect.com
Most Popular
-
Hammonton center has outsized COVID-19 infections; state can't say why
-
MGM Resorts shakeup brings new president and CFO to Borgata
-
Approved for unemployment, but unable to collect, NJ residents get desperate
-
AtlantiCare, Atlantic City casinos partner for safe reopening strategy
-
'We can’t guarantee that he’ll make it': Mother of South Jersey prison inmate calls for his release amid COVID-19
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
Promotions
sponsored promotion
Support Open Local Businesses
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
A+ Mission A Landscaping Yard Cleanup, Trimming, Mulch, Cuts, Thatching, Aeration, Seeding, …
Tractor work, demolition, Stone driveways, Brush/Trash Removal, House cleanups, Tree work. W…
CONTESTS & EVENTS
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.