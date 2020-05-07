Carman, David E., - 89, of Egg Harbor Township, and in recent years Egg Harbor Care Center, lost his fight with the Coronavirus May 1, 2020. Dave was the kindest, most gentle soul. Everyone loved him when they met him. He would literally give up the shirt on his back, if you needed it, and do so with his million-dollar smile. David loved his family, sports and reading westerns. As a young man, he was active in playing, at a semi-pro level, baseball and football for the Pleasantville A's, and the Pleasantville Jokers. David worked a total of 52 years. The last two decades of his work-life, he was employed by the Somers Point Board of Education David was predeceased by his wife of 65 years, Vera. He is survived by his daughter Dianne (Mark) Spatz; his grandson, Matt (Crista) Cunningham; and his great-grandchildren, Mason and Myla. No service will be held due to Covid-19. Pa, you'll be greatly missed, and you are so loved by all. Arrangements entrusted and condolences can be left for the family at Adams-Perfect.com

