Carman,, George Harry , - 88, of Poplarville, Mississippi , passed through the Garden Gate in the early morning hours of July 23, 2018. He was born March 9,1930 in Cardiff (EHT) New Jersey to Albert Carmen Jr. and Ethel Carmen. A graduate of Pleasantville High School class of 1948, George served honorably in the U.S.M.C and was a lifelong member of Roofers Local 30. During his long life he enjoyed traveling the country with his siblings, an avid gardener who specialized in growing African violets and a master jigsaw puzzler with a very unique sense of humor. He is preceded in death by one daughter Betty Smith; two brothers, Bill and Jack Carmen. Family members include three siblings, Al Carmen, Nellie Ludwig, Ethel Martinelli; sister-in-law, Ruth Carmen; grandchildren Timothy J. Carman, Marie B (Brian T) Long with whom he resided and Stanley (Bo) Smith III; great grandchildren, Timothy, Nicholas and Amelia Carman, Stanley Norman Smith, IV; his Fur Buddies, Ranger, Rena, Lily Belle, and Tater Long; and a number of nieces, nephews and friends. A Life Celebration will be held Saturday, August 18, 2018 at 4:00 pm, please call (609) 412-0490 for details. White Funeral Home, Poplarville, MS, (601) 795-4982. www.whitefuneralhomepoplarville.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.