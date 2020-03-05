Carmel, Paul J. Jr., - 79, of Little Egg Harbor, NJ passed away on Saturday, February 29, 2020. Born in Philadelphia, PA, raised in Atlantic City, NJ. Paul spent time living in Linwood and Absecon, NJ before moving to Little Egg Harbor, NJ in 1990. A Memorial Gathering will be held on Saturday, March 7, 2020, from 11 am until his Funeral Service at 2 pm at Maxwell Funeral Home 160 Mathistown Rd Little Egg Harbor, NJ 08087. www.maxwellfuneralhome.com
