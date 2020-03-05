Carmel, Paul J. Jr., - 79, of Little Egg Harbor, NJ passed away on Saturday, February 29, 2020. Born in Philadelphia, PA, raised in Atlantic City, NJ. Paul spent time living in Linwood and Absecon, NJ before moving to Little Egg Harbor, NJ in 1990. A Memorial Gathering will be held on Saturday, March 7, 2020, from 11 am until his Funeral Service at 2 pm at Maxwell Funeral Home 160 Mathistown Rd Little Egg Harbor, NJ 08087. www.maxwellfuneralhome.com

To send flowers to the family of Paul Carmel, Jr., please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Mar 7
Memorial Visitation
Saturday, March 7, 2020
11:00AM-2:00PM
Maxwell Funeral Home
160 Mathistown Road
Little Egg Harbor, NJ 08087
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Paul's Memorial Visitation begins.
Mar 7
Funeral Service
Saturday, March 7, 2020
2:00PM
Maxwell Funeral Home
160 Mathistown Road
Little Egg Harbor, NJ 08087
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Paul's Funeral Service begins.

Tags

Load entries