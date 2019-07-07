Carmichael, Elsie D. (Turner), - 99, of Ventnor, NJ passed away peacefully Thursday, June 27, 2019 in Atlantic City. Born to Joseph and Elsie (Toth) Turner and raised in the Mayfair section of Philadelphia, she was a proud graduate of Frankford High School. She made many friends over the years while a longtime employee of MidStates Equipment Company in West Philadelphia. Elsie met her future husband of 55 years, Wilson (Stearly) Carmichael on the beaches of Wildwood and began her lifelong love affair with the Jersey Shore. A resident of Ventnor Heights for over fifty years, she and her two little poodles, Coco and Cindy, were a familiar sight taking their daily walks. Few neighbors will forget her bright yellow Volkswagen beetle scooting around the streets of Ventnor. She was predeceased by her husband Stearly in 1995. Elsie is survived by her children Richard (Chris), Janet Malatesta, and Joseph (Gerry). She is also survived by her beloved sister Joanne Edwards (Don). Elsie was the proud grandmother of Paul (Peggy) and Christopher (Jennifer) Malatesta, Alex (Jolie) and Andrew Carmichael, Kristin Carmichael O'Keefe (Tom) and Ryan Carmichael. She was also the extremely proud great-grandmother of 12 great-grandchildren (Victoria Malatesta Confer (Eric), Michael, Matthew, Nicholas, and Jack Malatesta; Erik, Christian, Nick, Luke and Philip Carmichael, Everett and Nolan O'Keefe. Graveside service will be held 11:30AM, Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at Atlantic City Cemetery in Pleasantville, NJ. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Arrangements by the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, Linwood Ventnor. Condolences may be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com
