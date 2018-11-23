Carmichael, Janet Lee , - 58, of Pleasantville, New Jersey, went home to be with the Lord on November 12, 2018. The third daughter of the late Roy and Ida Carmichael Janet was born at Shore Memorial Hospital, Somers Point, New Jersey on February 19, 1960. She was predeceased by her two sisters Doris Linda Ming and Patricia Ann Carmichael, Niece Crystal and nephew Kerry Ming. Janet was a long time resident of Ocean City, New Jersey where she was educated and graduated from Ocean City High School in 1978. She accepted Christ and became a member of St. James AME church in Ocean City, New Jersey where she was a member of the youth Sunday school as well as a the young adult choir. In her later years, Janet moved to Pleasantville, New Jersey where she resided until going home to be with the Lord. She renewed her commitment to Christ on Christian experience becoming a member of Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church under the leadership of Pastor John H. Martin Jr., in Pleasantville New Jersey. Janet was gainfully employed for many years as a supervisor at Mainland Manor, Pleasantville, New Jersey and later employed by the Atlantic County government in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Janet had a huge heart and was affectionately loved by many. She loved her family dearly in particular her grandchildren. With an enormous love of life, she enjoyed a hearty laugh, sharing the comradery of family and friends through the many festivities hosted by Janet. Janet leaves cherished memories to her two children Patricia Ann and Wayne Jermaine Carmichael of Pleasantville, New Jersey. One brother Clay Patrick Carmichael of Galloway, Step Brother, James Askins of Pleasantville, her whole heart grandsons, Journey, Raymond, Wayne and Justis, niece Mattia Brown, three nephews Jermaine (Marquitta) of Atlantic City, Rashon and Clay Patrick Carmichael of Pleasantville, New Jersey, Aunt Mary Hughes of Mullins, South Carolina, Uncle Leon Hughes (deceased) and a host of extended family and Friends.. Celebration of life will take place on Saturday, November 24, 2018. Viewing 9:00 am to 10:00 am, Services 10:00 am at Mt Pleasant Baptist Church, 1301 Columbia Avenue, Pleasantville, New Jersey burial immediately following. Final arrangements have been entrusted to Serenity Funeral home 414 South Main Street, Pleasantville, NJ 08232 (609)383-9994.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.