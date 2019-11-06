Carney, William H., - 93, of Egg Harbor City, departed this life on October 23, 2019. Bill was a Charter member of the Green Bank Vol. Fire Company. Past Master of the Hiram T. Dewey Lodge #226, Past Member of the Scottish Rite Consistory & Crescent Temple Shrine; Past Patron Dewey OES Chapter #155. While living in Florida, he was a member of the National Camping Travelers as a Past Master of Travel; the Past Florida State Director for the National Camping Traveler; Member of NCT Florida Sunshine #27; American Legion #158 & #332 and Life Member of Good Sam Club. Bill was predeceased by his loving wife, Jacqueline (Tomkinson); parents, George & Hattie Carney; brothers, George Jr. and Armand; great-granddaughter Cheyenne; and son in law, Bruce Wise. He leaves to cherish his memories his children, Karen (Pete) Bacon, Loreen Wise, and William (Josephine) Carney; grandchildren, David Bacon, Jennifer (James) Sweeny, Joshua (Martyna) Carney, David (Noelle) Wise, Patrick (Melissa) Carney and Nicole (Tom) Wise; great-grandchildren, Rachel Bacon, Jillian Sweeny, Julia Sweeny, Nicholas Carney, Adam Bacon, Sofia Bacon, Matthew Carney, Meadow Wise, Izabella and Daniela Carney. We would also like to give a very special thank you to Bill's caregivers, Diane Cheatman, Irene Angello, Janet Burroughs; VA Home Care & Staff and Atlanticare Hospice. Memorial contributions may be given to the Alzheimer's Association, www.alz.org or Wounded Warrior Project, PO Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675-8517. A Memorial Service will be held on November 9, 2019 at the Masonic Temple, 220 Philadelphia Ave. Egg Harbor City, New Jersey 08215. Visitation at 11:00 am with Service at 12:oo pm. Arrangement have been entrusted to Wimberg Funeral Home, 400 Liverpool Ave, Egg Harbor City, New Jersey 609-965-0357. For condolences, please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com.

