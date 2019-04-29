Carpenter (McCall), Patricia A, - of Atlantic City, born May 11, 1946 "Mom" as we called her, transitioned into her spiritual journey on April 9, 2019 at the age of 72. She leaves behind her sister Ramona McCall, her daughter Kimberly Carpenter Rabb (Maurice), her son Joseph J Carpenter III (Leanna), eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. The family would like to Thank You for the love, support, calls, texts, flowers, cards, money, food, thoughts, prayers, and concerns. Services provided by Serenity Funeral were held at the Atlantic City Cemetery with St. James AME Rev. Coaxum on April 11, 2019.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.