Carr, John J., - 86, of Hamilton, John Carr is sailing with his fair Adela once again. He returned peacefully to his sweetheart at his residence in Lawrenceville, NJ on May 8, 2020. John was born on January 4, 1934, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, the second child of Joseph Carr and Anna Trainer Carr. He attended Saint Williams Elementary School and graduated from North Catholic High School. He served his country from 1955 to 1957 in the U.S. Navy as a Radar Specialist on the U.S.S. Peterson, patrolling the waters of the Atlantic Ocean. With money he saved from his military service and the G.I. Bill, John was able to attend college at Penn State University where he graduated from the School of Engineering. He began his career as an electrical engineer at the Frankfurt Arsenal in Philadelphia. It was at the Arsenal where John met and fell madly in love with Adele Philamena Slawecki. The couple married on November 26, 1966. Of this event John stated, "It was the best thing that ever happened to me". One day while driving to the shore, John pulled up to the guard station at NAFEC (National Aviation Facilities Experimental Center) in Pomona, NJ and asked if they took engineers. Not only did they hire engineers, John surprisingly knew the person in charge of hiring. He accepted a position at the facility (which was later renamed the FAA Technical Center) from where he would eventually retire. John and Adele moved briefly to Somers Point, then Linwood, and eventually settled in their home of 40 years in Northfield, NJ. Along their journey, they brought three sons into the world, to whom they devoted their lives. From his experiences at the shore and his time out at sea, John developed a love for sailing. He dubbed his sailboat "The Adelphin" to honor his wife. He enjoyed sailing in the ocean from Atlantic City to Ocean City. John loved bike riding and swimming, and fully supported his children as they pursued athletics. In addition to watching his kids play, he was an avid fan of Penn State football and all Philly sports. He enjoyed quiet walks through Birch Grove Park, reading, a good bowl of ice cream and music. There were many evenings when John would shake the whole house listening to his big band and jazz tunes in the basement while sipping a Manhattan. John is survived by his three sons: Brian & Mary Carr of Hamilton Square, NJ, Michael Carr of Portland, OR, and Timothy & Teresa Carr of Pleasant Grove, UT. He also leaves behind seven grandchildren: Christopher, Elizabeth, Patrick, Merrick, Emilynne, Tasia and Anessa. A Celebration of Life will be celebrated at a later date. Due to the current regulations in our state and nation, a private ceremony service will be held at Holy Cross Cemetery, Mays Landing, NJ. We encourage all to share memories, photos, words of comfort or leave a message of condolence for the family. For those who wish to honor John, in lieu of flowers contributions can be made to NJ Pandemic Relief Fund at https://njprf.org/ or Interfaith Caregivers, where volunteers assisted John while living in Hamilton at https://www.icgmc.org/donate/ Arrangements are under the direction of the Saul Colonial Home, 3795 Nottingham Way, Hamilton Square, NJ. www.saulfuneralhomes.com
