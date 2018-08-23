CARR, John, - 84, of Cape May, and formerly of Delaware County, PA, passed away peacefully at home on August 20, 2018. Predeceased by his loving wife Patricia (Owens), brothers Joseph and Edward, grandson Preston Balch, and great-grandson D.J. Dohrmann. He is survived by siblings Barney Carr and Helen Moore. He will be missed by his children Margaret Fitzpatrick (Thomas), John Carr (Yvonne), Elizabeth Balch, Conal Carr (Kris), Joseph Carr (Tori), Patrick Carr (Jessica) and Edward Carr. Pop Pop will always be fondly remembered by his 20 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. John Carr was born in Philadelphia, to Patrick and Nellie. He lived most of his life in Delaware County, retired in Cape May, NJ, and enjoyed his summers at Big Timber Lake. He served in the Army during the Korean War. He often spoke of his travels while on the Merchant ships. He later went to work and retired from the United States Mint in Philadelphia. He additionally owned Carr's Old English Style Pizza in Woodland, PA. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday (Aug. 25th) at 11am in Our Lady Star of the Sea Church, Cape May where friends will be received from 10am until 11am. Interment will follow in the Cape May County Veterans Cemetery. (Spilker Funeral Home, Cape May) info and condolences: spilkerfuneralhome.com
