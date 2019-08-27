Carr, Mary Regina (nee Crilley), - 76, of Margate, passed away on August 23, 2019 at Shore Memorial Hospital. Born in Philadelphia on November 13, 1943, she was the daughter of the late Thomas and Margaret (Delvin) Crilley. She married her sweetheart in Philadelphia on June 30, 1989. Mary attended Little Flower Catholic High School for Girls in June 1961. She went to work at Harleysville Insurance Company after High School and she worked there for 47 years. She never had another job. When Mary retired, she moved to Margate, New Jersey in 2008. Mary spent "after work" hours working to help elect Frank Rizzo for Mayor of Philadelphia two times and volunteered at Saint John Neumann Nursing Home. Mary loved all holidays. She is survived by her husband, Thomas; cousins, Richard and Loretta Retzbach, Charles Newman and James and Katie Wheatcroft. Relatives and Friends are invited to attend a visitation on Thursday, August 29, 2019 from 10-11am with an 11am Mass of Christian Burial at St. Gianna Beretta Molla Parish, 1421 New Road in Northfield. Interment will be held privately at Resurrection Cemetery in Bensalem, Pennsylvania. Contributions may be made in Mary's memory to the charity of one's choice. A special thank you to Shore Memorial Hospital and Holy Redeemer Hospice. Arrangements entrusted to and condolences may be sent to the family at www.adams-perfect.com
