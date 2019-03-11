Carrano (NEE Enslin) , Priscilla, - 73, of Egg Harbor Township, triumphed over cancer and went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, February 24, 2019 surrounded by love in Gilbert AZ. Born to the Rev. Robert and Dolores Enslin (nee Bagnick) in Carbondale PA, she moved to Egg Harbor Township in her early years. She is survived by her husband Michele aka Mike of 48 years, son Vincent (Danielle), son Philip (Anita), sister Evangeline (Charles) Fox, brother Charles Mattes, and brother in-law Bill Glancey, 9 grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She worked for the State of New Jersey Department of Labor, in various positions, from 1971 until 2009 when she retired as Assistant Commissioner Income Security. In her retirement, Priscilla and Michele spent the warmer months of the year in New Jersey, and wintered in Gold Canyon, Arizona enjoying time spent with their family, friends and especially their grandkids. A memorial service will be held on Saturday March 16, 2019 at 11:00 am at Honey Brook Bible Fellowship, 554 Zion Rd, Egg Harbor Township, NJ. In lieu of flowers, tribute donations can be made in her memory to the Lung Cancer Research Foundation (http://www.lungcancerresearchfoundation.org/).
