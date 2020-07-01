Carrasquillo, Luis Santiago, - age 63, of Egg Harbor Township NJ, passed away surrounded by his loving family and friends on Friday June 26, 2020. Born September 4, 1956 in Rio Piedras, Puerto Rico, Luis graduated from Stockton University in 1979 with a BA in Criminal Justice. He later worked for The State of New Jersey in Adult and Juvenile Probation Services until his retirement in 2013. Luis served his country by enlisting in the US Army and continued that service in the New Jersey Army National Guard as a Non-commissioned Officer, before eventually rising to the rank of Captain after completing 21 years of service. Throughout his military career, Luis received numerous commendations, medals, and awards. He was highly respected as a leader who served with great distinction, duty, honor, and selfless service in the highest traditions of the US Army. Luis is survived by his wife of 33 years, Carmen. Daughters, Bethany, Sarah, and Elena. His father, Luis A. Carrasquillo and step-mother Clara Carrasquillo, his brothers and sisters, grandsons, Noel and Hendrix. He was preceded in death by his mother, Lydia Cartegena, sisters Miriam Cartegena and Cecilia Ranero. He lived his life embodying his faithful and enduring love for his family. His wit, wisdom, and strength will be sorely missed by all who loved him. Luis was a devoted member of the St. Joseph's Roman Catholic Church in Somers Point, NJ. A memorial mass will be held in his honor on Friday September 4, 2020 at 5:00pm. Arrangements by the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, Linwood - Ventnor. Condolences may be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com

