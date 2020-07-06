Carrelli, Harry W., - 72, of Absecon, passed away July 3, 2020. Born in Somers Point, he's been a long-time resident of Absecon. Harry was a 1965 graduate of Holy Spirit High School and a graduate of Atlantic Community College in the summer of 1977. He was an installation technician with Bell Telephone in Marmora for over 25 years, before his retirement in 2003. Harry was a US Army, 101st/173rd Airborne, Combat Veteran who was in the Vietnam War 1965-1968. He escaped a bullet that pierced his helmet, took shrapnel in the chest and received the Purple Heart, but he came home safe. He was a 50 year member of the Charles Hammell American Legion, Post #28, in Absecon. Harry enjoyed his early retirement by doing what he loved most watching old movies, reading, fixing up the house, and running his Fathers old trains in the attic. Most of all he would spend every summer on his boat with his Brother George and their loved ones, bumping into bouys, fishing, "catching some rays and eating some cheese". He was a hilarious East Coast Jersey Italian raconteur who often regaled us with his Brando "Godfather" monologue and other spot on impressions. He was a true "buff" with a vast knowledge of all things trivia, loved old TV shows, Grizzly Bear movies and loved music from the 50s-60s, especially "Candy Girl" by Frankie Valley & The Four Seasons. Inspired by growing up in a world of cinema, he was proud to see his two girls head West and get into the Movie Biz where he was able to visit them on set. His girls always called him "Daddee" and said "woo woo" to show affection when the words "I love you" were too hard for a man of his nature. Harry is predeceased by his parents, George and Rose. He is survived by his two daughters, Amy and Alison; Brother, George and his wife Leona; their kids, Georgie, Terry, Keith and Michelle; and their children, Rebecca, Hayley, Joshua, Stephanie, Jacob, Jason and Adriana; also his cousins, Guy, Vicki and Diane; and ex-wife/friend Ellie. Father, Brother, Uncle, Friend, you will be sadly missed, but forever in our hearts! Thank you! You gave us all "The Best Years of Our Lives"! Visitation will be 11AM to 1PM on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at Parsels Funeral Home, 324 New Jersey Ave., Absecon. A graveside service will take place at 1:45PM at Atlantic County Veterans Cemetery, 109 Blvd. Rt. 50, Mays Landing. Online condolences, may be placed at www.parselsfh.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Harry Carrelli as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
